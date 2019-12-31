Trending :
Vijay's Next Movie Titled As 'Master'

Vijay
New Year eve is making all the makers of upcoming movies cash the occasion by garnering millions of views for their social media posts.

New Year eve is making all the makers of upcoming movies cash the occasion by garnering millions of views for their social media posts. From first look poster to teaser and song promo to release date announcements, every movie which is planning to get released in the first half of 2020 are making noise in the Twitter and Instagram.

Now, it's the turn of Tamil hero Vijay… His 64th film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is titled as 'Master'. Along with the title, even the first look poster of this movie is dropped on the internet. Within a few minutes, this post bagged millions of views and trending on Twitter.

We have come up with the first look poster, especially for our readers… Have a look!

In the poster, Vijay is seen in a serious look holding his head with his left hand. This movie has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and young music sensation Anirudh is scoring the tunes.

