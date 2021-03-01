Vishal updates his relationship status

Tollywood: Just when rumours were coming out to that Kollywood star Vishal was in a relationship with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vishal got engaged to a Hyderabad girl Anisha Alla and rubbished those rumours.

But even before fixing their wedding date, the couple broke up and called off their engagement. Recently, Vishal's 'Chakra' movie got released and during the promotional event, the question about his marriage also popped up. Responding to that question, Vishal said that he is very much single and is not in a relationship with anyone. When asked if we expect any good news from him soon, he said that it might happen soon. However he didn't talk about his ex girlfriend, Anisha or the engagement.

On the other hand, the fans are also eagerly waiting when this 43-year-old actor is going to tie the knot. On the work front, Vishal's 'Chakra' has been receiving an underwhelming response from the audience.