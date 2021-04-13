Vishnu Vishal Announces His Wedding Date With Jwala Gutta

Kollywood's ace actor Vishnu Vishal and ace badminton player Jwala Gutta are going to have a registered wedding on 22nd April, 2021. The close-knit ceremony is all set to take place in Hyderabad.

These popular stars got engaged in last September itself and Vishnu Vishal also announced that he is going to soon marry Jwala during the Aranya movie press meet.





Along with sharing the wedding card, Vishal also jotted down, "LIFE IS A JOURNEY....

EMBRACE IT...

HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP....

Need all your love and support as always...

#JWALAVISHED @jwalagutta1".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and a few others congratulated the couple.

Even Jawala Gutta also shared the wedding card on her Instagram page…





This wedding card reads, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear.

We are getting married… We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness".

Well, Vishnu also spoke to the media and said, "It's going to be a registered marriage. We wanted to be responsible at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. So, we chose to keep it a closed family-and-friends-only affair. We had plans of hosting a reception as well, but we have pushed that for now, until things get better."

He also spoke about Jwala and her plan of bigger celebration, "Right from the trousseau to other details, she has taken care of everything. I guess I'll just reach the venue and get married".

When asked about honeymoon plans, he said, "No. Like I said, the situation is not that great and so, we may not really go anywhere now. After our wedding, we'll spend a few days with family and friends. And then, it's back to work".