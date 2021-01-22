VJ Chitra Suicide: Final Police Report Spells Doom For Actor's Husband Hemanth

It may be recalled that Tamil small screen actress VJ Chitra's dead body was found hanging at a luxurious hotel in Chennai on December 9, 2020. It was assumed that Chitra had committed suicide. Even police reported it as a case of suicide.

The Chennai Police have even cited the reasons for her suicide in their final report. It had come to light that Chitra had fought with her mother over the phone on the day of her death. Later, it was also learnt that Chitra's husband quarreled with her on the sets of her serial causing her much embarrassment. It was also speculated that Chitra had a relationship with another actor with a political background.

Now, the police who have submitted a report to the Madras High court after investigations have stated in the report that Chitra committed suicide due to suspicious nature of her husband Hemanth Kumar. During the investigations, police found out that Hemanth frequently quarreled with his wife regarding this matter and the police have stated that even on the day of her suicide Hemanth quaralled with Chitra and left the hotel.

With this analysis, there is every chance of Hemanth being booked for abetment to suicide.