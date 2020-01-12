What Made Nayanathara Cry For One Hour?

The lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara is known for her fabulous acting skills as she chooses sartorial roles only. These days she is busy with full of workload as she has a bunch of opportunities in her hand.

This only one side of the coin… But the other side of the coin is, our dear lady boss misses her family a lot. Being busy in shooting schedules, she is not spending quality time with her family.

She also mentioned in an interview that she considers her niece Angelina as her lucky charm. She also added that, after her birth, she is flooded with many opportunities. But as she is busy, she is not able to spend time with her. This made Nayan to cry for an hour as she is missing her niece Angelina a lot. Be it a common man or superstar, family always comes first…

Coming to work front, Nayan is busy in shooting of Netrikann which is directed by Miling Rau. This year 2020 Nayan has already bagged hit with Darbar. Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has got a good response at ticket windows.