Will MGR Bastion Alandur Prove Lucky For Kamal Haasan?

Famous Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan is involved more in politics than ever before. According to this actor, he showed his keen interest in politics even before his entry into the field. The actor has said that his candidates will contest from his party "Makkal Nidhi Mayam" from all the constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

We hear that Kamal Haasan will be contesting from Alandur constituency which was formerly called "Parangi Malai". It is from here that the famous late actor turned Chief minister of Tamil Nadu MGR had contested.

Kamal who has been an ardent fan of MGR, has selected this constituency for the same reason. MGR who contested from this constituency during the years 1967, and 1976 had won the elections to become the Chief Minister.

Kamal Haasan will be contesting from Coimbatore constituency also. The nomination procedures will commence from March 12, and voting will be held on April 6, while counting will be done on May 2.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has taken a break from politics as he will be undergoing leg operation. The actor who is now about 66 years old, has travelled more than 5000 kilometers for canvassing. He is confident of recovering before the elections. The actor had met with an accident a few years ago and had undergone a surgery then too. He was supposed to undergo one more operation which he had to postpone due to his hectic political schedules. Kamal's party has given a lot of assurances for the women folk. It has promised a monthly pension for housewives. It has also assured fifty percent reservation in government jobs for women and youths too.

During previous elections, the party had contested from 37 constituencies but won in none of them!