Will Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Woo The Oscar Jury?

Kollywood movie Soorarai Pottru has been nominated for Oscar award this year. Many other movies are in fray to compete for Oscar awards and Soorarai Pottru is one among them. Already, a Malayalam movie 'Jallikattu' has been nominated for the Oscars in the best International movie section. Owing to corona menace in 2020, the Oscar organizers have introduced some changes in the rules. They are going to allow even the movies that were released via OTT platforms to compete for Oscars.

Hence Sudha Kongara's directorial movie 'Soorarai Pottru' is also going to contest for Oscars this year. This detail was revealed by Producer Rajashekar Pandiyan through his social media handle. A special feature to be noted is that Soorarai Pottru will be contesting in all prominent sections along with some movies of other countries like best direction, best actor, best actress, and other categories.

Presently, the members of the jury committee have watched this movie and people are curious to see if this movie will make it to the next round. This movie is based on the real life story of Captain Gopinath from Karnataka. The plot revolves aorund how Gopinath showed even poor people can travel by plane at low cost! This movie which was supposed to get released in theatres got released via OTT due to Coronavirus threat. The movie was well received by critics and audience and now creating buzz among Oscar circles.

Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara received a lot of appreciation from critics and fans alike. Let's see if this Indian movie can manage to woo the Oscars Jury.