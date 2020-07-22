Will Trisha Turn Bride For Simbu?

We hear that South Indian actress Trisha is making preparations to marry a Tamil actor. It may be recalled that this actress was engaged to an industrialist and producer by name Varun Manian.

But this did not fructify as Varun reportedly did not want Trisha to work in movies post marriage and hence the duo went their separate ways.

Now, the latest rumour doing the rounds on social media is that Trisha is readying to marry the ex-boyfriend of Nayanthara, who is also called Lady Singam in Kollywood.

Trisha had worked in several movies with Tamil actor Simbu, including the movie Vinnaithandi Varuvaya. This pair had become very intimate and news was that they were likely to marry. Trisha was also in love with Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati but later they broke up.

It appears that the actress has decided to plan her marriage after Rana and Miheeka Bajaj decided to tie the knot. However, actor Simbu's name was linked with many other leading ladies in Kollywood like Hansika, Andrea, Aishwarya R Dhanush, Varalaxmi and Sana Khan besides Nayanthara and now Trisha.

Simbu is said to have seriously dated a few of these women and some of them are married now.

It now remains to be seen if there is any credence to the rumour about Trisha and Simbu. If they are indeed true, let's hope the love birds get married soon.