 Yash NOT Playing Lord Hanuman in HanuMan Sequel, Says His Team

There were rumors that actor Yash would play Lord Hanuman in the upcoming movie "Jai Hanuman," the sequel to "HanuMan." But hold your horses, fans! Yash's team says these reports are false.

They told India Today: "There's no truth to the rumors. Yash isn't considering any such role. He carefully chooses his films, and right now he's busy with 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.'"

Remember those whispers about Yash playing Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana"? Those might not be true either. While some people say he signed on, there's no official word. The movie is also said to include Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, but that's also unconfirmed.

Speaking of "HanuMan," it actually did well despite having less money and big stars than other movies released around the same time. It even impressed people outside of Telugu states!

Now, what about Yash's next steps? He'll be back in his "KGF: Chapter 2" role (Rocky Bhai) in the Kannada film "Toxic," which comes out next April. He's also co-producing this movie under his own banner! The trailer already has everyone curious.

So, there you have it! No Hanuman for Yash, but plenty of other exciting projects to look forward to.