Komalee Prasad makes Tamil debut with female-led ‘Mandavetti’

Actress Komalee Prasad has officially announced her Tamil cinema debut with Mandavetti, a female-centric supernatural crime thriller that marks a significant milestone in her evolving film career. Sharing her excitement on social media, Komalee described the project as one that the entire team is deeply proud of, while also requesting the love and blessings of audiences as she steps into a new cinematic space.

Produced by Tuskers Den Pictures and directed by Saranraj Senthilkumar, Mandavetti has gone on floors following a traditional pooja ceremony. Principal photography is currently underway in Usilampatti, located in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, where the cast and crew are filming extensively.

Positioned as a performance-driven narrative, Mandavetti blends elements of the supernatural with crime and psychological drama, unfolding through a strong female perspective. The story explores themes of loss, identity, and survival, with Komalee essaying a role that demands emotional depth, restraint, and intense screen presence. The supernatural aspects are woven subtly into the narrative, serving as extensions of the protagonist’s inner conflict rather than overt spectacle.

Director Saranraj Senthilkumar, known for Vella Kuthira, brings a mood-driven and atmospheric sensibility to the film. The supporting cast includes Thenappan, Gajaraj, and Amritha. The technical team features cinematographer Prakash, editor Kuna, music director Deepak Venugopal, and stunt choreographer Gowtham.

With Mandavetti, Komalee Prasad continues her journey of choosing layered, meaningful roles, making her Tamil debut through a demanding and central character-driven film.