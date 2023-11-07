Kota Bommali PS' does not target any political party: Producer Bunny Vas

'Kota Bommali PS', starring Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar in lead roles, has Srikanth and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal parts. While Teja Marni of 'Arjuna Phalguna' fame is directing the movie, producers Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi of GA2 Pictures have bankrolled it. The folk song 'Lingi Lingi Lingidi', which was released recently, has been a massive hit. A teaser launch event was today held at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the teaser as the chief guest.



Speaking on the occasion, Anil Ravipudi said, "I am happy to launch the teaser. The 'Lingidi' song created a strong buzz about the movie. Kudos to the music director who composed the chartbuster. I have seen the original version of this movie. Many changes have been made while adapting the original. 'Lingidi' itself is proof of that. The teaser is very interesting. Especially the dialogue about the government and pistols. I have seen Teja Marni's previous films. My best wishes to him and the entire team. We will see a senior hero like Srikanth in a realistic character. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay and Shivani are going to be seen in good roles. All the best to all of them. Allu Aravind garu is like MS Dhoni. Bunny Vas and SKN are playing well with the confidence that he is behind them. Now Vidya garu has joined them."

Allu Aravind said, "My best wishes to Vidya, Bhanu and Riaz, who are getting introduced through this film. 'Kota Bommali PS' is about how the politicians are misusing the police department, accentuating the difficulties and sufferings of the police. This is a very satisfying story. I wish Teja Marni and the entire team strong success and fame."

Rahul Vijay said, "This is an honest attempt. Our team has worked really hard. I hope everyone likes the teaser. Our film will arrive at the cinemas on November 24 to engage you all."

Shivani Rajasekhar said, "Thanks to Anil Ravipudi who launched the teaser. Special thanks to Allu Aravind garu for supporting us. 'Lingidi' song has exceeded our expectations. And the views on YouTube that it has been garnering have been on the rise. I hope that the film will be supported as well as the song."

Director Teja Marni said, "Thanks to everyone who made 'Lingidi' song such a grand hit. We have shown some of the story through the teaser. We have made this film with the concept of how the police, who are supposed to nab criminals, get stuck in a trap. Thanks to Bunny Vas and Allu Aravind garu for giving me the opportunity."

Producer Vidya Koppineedi said, “Everyone worked hard on this movie. The 'Lingidi' song has amassed 30 million views."

Producer Bunny Vas said, “Thanks to Anil Ravipudi for the teaser launch. I like his movies a lot. He is also the inspiration for the song 'Lingidi'. After seeing the song 'Gunna Gunna Maamidi' from the movie 'Raja The Great', I got the idea of infusing a folk song. Our film's song is creating a sensation, generating a strong buzz for our movie. The dialogues are written by Nagendra Kasi. His lines and Teja's direction are thought-provoking. Some of the dialogues might spark a political row. I have the experience of seeing many things happening in the run-up to elections. Teja has shown well the mindset of those in the system. Some of the scenes in this movie will be relevant to those participating in the electoral process as well as the politicians. The persuasive film is based on some real incidents. While not being biased in favour of any particular party, this film exposes how the system has been gamed by those who seek power at any cost," he said.

SKN said, ''It is a pleasure to see Vidya Koppineedi enter the field as a producer with a good film of this kind. The teaser is very interesting. 'Lingi Lingi Lingidi' song has already gone viral. I want this film to be successful."

Co-producers Bhanu Pratapa and Riyaz Chowdary, writer Kasi Nagendra, art director Gandhi Nadikudikar, producers Dheeraj and Vamsi Nandipati also participated in the program.