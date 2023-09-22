Krithi Shetty roped in for ‘Sharwa35’

Sharwanand's 35th movie tentatively titled as ‘Sharwa35’ has been made on a prestigious scale by People Media Factory. With all but one schedule now completed, the film's promotional campaign is set to kick into high gear starting in October. The makers are extremely happy with how well the film has shaped up so far.

Krithi Shetty, who has been such a sensation ever since her first movie 'Uppena,'will be seen in a unique, author-backed role in “Sharwa35,” directed by the talented filmmaker Sriram Adittya. People Media Factory is pleased to put out a special video and a fab poster. Krithi's role is not only unique but also prominent in the film.

Sharwanand is going to come before the audience with a super-interesting role in this potential blockbuster. The title of the movie will be announced soon at a grand event. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Sharwa35 has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Vishnu Sharma is doing the cinematography, while PrawinPudi is doing the editing work.







