Live
- Tahir Raj Bhasin reflects on the special significance of ‘Looop Lapeta’ two years on
- Shilpa Shetty expresses delight at still being loved
- Akshay Kumar transforms into a devotee for ‘Shambhu’ music video
- Niluri Rushingappa announced as MLA candidate from Dharmavaram
- Former MLA Sudhakar demands Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw comments against Raghuveera Reddy
- Adari Anand Kumar program schedule for tomorrow
- YS Jagan addresses at Eluru Siddham meeting, slams opposition, directs cadre to go every household
- ‘Pushpa 2’ makers to add international flavor to the narrative
- DQ’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ first look creates interest
- Naveen inaugurates 1st World Odia Language Conference
Just In
Kriti Sanon retro look leaves internet in awe
Kriti Sanon, the statuesque beauty, graces the spotlight with her innate sense of style, effortlessly combining elegance and chic allure
Kriti Sanon, the statuesque beauty, graces the spotlight with her innate sense of style, effortlessly combining elegance and chic allure. Adorned in a captivating ensemble, Kriti radiates glamour in a sleek black leather jacket paired with trendy blue denim bell-bottom pants, harmonized with sophisticated black heels. The ensemble is elevated by the addition of stylish black sunglasses, while Kriti's flowing open hair adds to the overall allure, presenting a captivating aesthetic.
Beyond her fashionable attire, Kriti Sanon showcases her tall stature with grace, leveraging her height advantage to create a visually striking and unforgettable look. The actress not only captures attention with her fashion choices but also leaves an indelible mark with her innate charm and poise.