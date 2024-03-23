Live
Kriti Sanon said yes to ‘Crew’ without even hearing second half of script
Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Crew’, gave her nod to the film even before hearing the second half of the script.
As the film is just a week away from its release, the writers of the film Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared the interesting insight about Kriti getting on board for the film.
Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, ‘Crew’ is a comedy heist film and also stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.
Elaborating on the same, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra said: “Kriti couldn't just stop laughing when she heard the script, found it extremely funny. She liked it so much that she agreed to the role right away, without even hearing the whole story. Her genuine reaction proved just how hilarious the script really is."
Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29.