‘Kubera’ extends Vinayaka Chaturthi Wishes

National-award-winning director Sekhar Kammula’s‘Kubera,’ featuring Superstar Dhanush and King Nagarjuna, is one of the most-awaited Pan India films. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a significant role, has been generating a strong buzz with its intriguing promotional material. The first look posters and glimpses have sparked considerable curiosity. The team extended Vinayaka Chaturthi wishes through this captivating poster featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna.
The latest poster highlights the stark differences between the characters portrayed by Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Dhanush’s character is depicted in a state of disarray, with messy hair and a thick beard, symbolizing a life marked by adversity. This image contrasts sharply with Nagarjuna’s polished appearance, as he is shown dressed in sophisticated attire and exuding an air of wealth and refinement. This poster creatively presents the film’s thematic core.
The production of the movie is progressing in full swing. Jim Sarbh plays an essential role in this prestigious film, which is being mounted on a grand scale with a high budget by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.