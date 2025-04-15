‘Kubera’ to kick-start musical promotions soon

The wait is almost over! The first single from National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming pan-India film Kubera will be unveiled on April 20, 2025. The announcement came today, with the makers revealing that a promo featuring more details about the track will be released tomorrow.

This high-energy number marks a special collaboration, as it brings together three National Award winners for the very first time — director Sekhar Kammula, music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and actor Dhanush. The song is expected to be a massy dance anthem, showcasing Dhanush in an electrifying avatar.

A recently released poster offers a glimpse into the song’s vibrant setting, showing Dhanush mid-dance amidst a jubilant crowd in a festive backdrop. With whistles and foot-tapping beats, the song is already generating buzz as a celebratory chartbuster.

Kubera stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil and promises to be a gripping social thriller, mounted on a grand scale. With DSP helming the music, expectations for the soundtrack are sky-high.

Backed by a stellar cast and a strong creative team, Kubera is all set to hit screens worldwide on June 20, 2025. As anticipation builds for the first single, all eyes are now on the musical magic DSP and Dhanush will unleash under Kammula’s direction.