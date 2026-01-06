Telangana announces Sankranthi holidays for schools

The Telangana state government has announced an extension of the Sankranthi holidays for school students in 2026, bringing good news for families across the state. Dr. E. Naveen Nicholas, Director of School Education, issued a directive on Monday confirming that all government, private, and aided schools will enjoy consecutive holidays from January 10 to January 16. Classes will resume on Saturday, January 17.

Although the academic calendar originally stipulated six days of holidays, the government's recognition of January 16 as the optional Kanuma festival has allowed for an additional day off. This decision aims to facilitate travel for students and teachers during the festive period.

The education department has mandated that these holidays apply to all schools—government, private, and Gurukul—across the state. Regional Joint Directors of Hyderabad and Warangal, as well as District Education Officers (DEOs) in all districts, have been instructed to implement this decision accordingly, offering relief to families planning to return to their hometowns for the celebrations.