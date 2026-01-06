Don’t mislead people on infra development in Medaram: Revenue Minister to Oppsition

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy not to mislead people about the State government’s sincere efforts in developing permanent infrastructure for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.

Responding to a question raised by members in the State Legislative Council on Monday, he dismissed the development works that are taken up in deviation of the Adivasi culture and traditions.

He said the works have been taken up after due approvals from the temple priests and a complete documentation based on doctoral research in a scientific manner.

He announced that modernisation works are being undertaken at a cost of over Rs 200 crore in the context of the Sammakka Saralamma Jathara, the revered festival of both tribal and non-tribal communities. He stated that approximately 95 percent of the work has already been completed.

He explained that the modernisation works are being carried out with stone structures designed to last for at least 200 years. He further stated that four-lane roads are being constructed for about 10 kilometres around Medaram, and that 29 acres of land have already been officially acquired for the modernisation works.

He also revealed that a decision has been made to acquire another 63 acres of land to provide more facilities for the devotees. He stated that arrangements are being made for the Medaram Jatara, which will be held from the January 29 to the 31, on a scale reminiscent of the Kumbh Mela.

He mentioned that, following the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he, as the in-charge minister for the erstwhile Warangal district, along with the representative of the Mulugu constituency, Minister Seethakka, and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, have been repeatedly supervising the arrangements and modernisation efforts for the Medaram Jatara, which had been neglected in the past, and providing necessary instructions from time to time.

Minister Ponguleti announced that they will be inviting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, ministers, and the Speaker, to inaugurate the Medaram modernization works on January 18th. He also assured members that their suggestions would be taken into consideration to develop the other important historical sites located around Medaram.