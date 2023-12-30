Kusha Kapila opens up about stepping into shoes of a professor

Actress Kusha Kapila, renowned for her roles in urban-centric projects such as 'Selfiee,' 'Plan A Plan B,' and 'Thank You for Coming,' is now making waves as Chhaya in the captivating coming-of-age drama series 'Dehati Ladke.' In a departure from her usual urban characters, Kusha steps into the shoes of a professor, a role that stands in stark contrast to her previous portrayals.

The versatile social media personality and YouTuber expressed her enthusiasm for portraying Chhaya, an Assistant Professor at Rajat’s university, in 'Dehati Ladke.' Chhaya is depicted as a liberal and progressive woman who discovers love in Rajat's mentor, Prashant. Describing her character, Kusha shared, "Chhaya has a mind of her own; she is a strong-headed yet amicable person, and people find it easy to open up to her. Besides being progressive, she is also unafraid to make mistakes in life."

Reflecting on her unique role in the series, Kusha remarked, "Interestingly, my character in 'Dehati Ladke' is unlike any other roles that I have done in the past. I have mostly essayed extremely urban characters. I’ve never really played a professor, especially somebody who quotes poets and imparts wisdom at the drop of a hat. So, that was very interesting."

Based on a best-selling Hindi novel, 'Dehati Ladke' not only stirs nostalgia for college days but also imparts valuable life lessons about embracing life to the fullest. The narrative follows the journey of Rajat, a simple boy from a small village, as he pursues his dreams in the vibrant city of Lucknow.

The young adult series features an ensemble cast including Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, Aasif Khan, and the versatile Kusha Kapila. With its engaging storyline and diverse characters, 'Dehati Ladke' promises to be a refreshing addition to the world of coming-of-age dramas.