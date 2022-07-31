Laal Singh Chaddha: Here Is The Promo Of King Nagarjuna And Megastar Interaction With Aamir Khan

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan is all set to treat his fans and the audience with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha… Being a comedy entertainer, it is filled with values and showcases Laal's journey from his childhood to becoming into a soldier. Being a Pan-Indian movie, Megastar Chiranjeevi is presenting it in Telugu language and young actor Naga Chaitanya is also essaying a prominent role Balaraju Bodi in this movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are dropping frequent updates on social media to hype the excitement! They already released the character introduction video of Naga Chaitanya and showcased his journey as Balaraju Bodi being a soldier. Now, the biggies of Tollywood Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna had a special chat show with Aamir Khan and Chaitanya. So, Star Maa dropped a small promo of this chat show and treated the fans! Even Nagarjuna also shared it on his twitter page and created noise on social media…



Along with sharing the promo, Nagarjuna also wrote, "నక్షత్ర కూటమి కళ్లెదుట ఉంటే nonstop గా కబుర్లు!!😃Enjoyed the chit chat with #Chiranjeevi garu, #AamirKhan and #Chay. Coming soon on StarMAA #LaalSinghChaddaOnAUG11th @kchirutweets @chay_akkineni @AKPPL_Official @Viacom18Studios @ParamountPicsIN".

Going with the promo, Aamir Khan had lots of fun on the show as he is seen asking many questions to Chiranjeevi and Chaitanya. Nagarjuna being the host of this special show also entertained the guests. Aamir Khan asked Chiranjeevi about his first love and then praised him for his ace screen presence. Even Nag and Chiru appreciated Aamir for his perfectionism and pulled his leg when he said that he will either direct or produce Megastar's movie. Even Naga Chaitanya also shared his experiences from the sets and on the whole the promo is exciting and made us await for the full show!

Star Maa channel also shared the promo of the chat show on their Instagram page and wrote, "Witness a Kingsize interaction with Megastar and Perfectionist Coming Soon on StarMaa. #MegaLalChadda".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Aamir Khan sitting in the train and doling out, "Meri mummy kehti thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta." Actually he will be seen as a differently-abled child and then his mother encourages him to do everything individually without anyone's help. Then he joins Indian army and shares a good bond with Naga Chaitanya aka Balaraju Bodi. The trailer then moves to his bond with Kareena Kapoor but it seems something stops them from tying a knot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Laal Singh Chaddha shares his life lessons on the big screens!

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

This movie will now release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!