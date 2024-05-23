Lakshmi Manchu adds a mysterious allure to ‘Yakshini’

Excitement mounts as Arka Media Works and Disney Plus Hotstar join forces to present their latest web series venture, "Yakshini." Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the series boasts a stellar cast featuring Vedhika, Manchu Lakshmi, Rahul Vijay, and Ajay in prominent roles. Director Teja Marni leads the creative helm of "Yakshini," promising viewers a captivating blend of fantasy, romance, and comedy.

The unveiling of the character Jwala, portrayed by Manchu Lakshmi, adds a mysterious allure to the series. Titled "Mysterious Jwala," the special poster offers a glimpse into the intriguing narrative awaiting audiences. With Arka Media Works sparing no expense in realizing director Teja Marni's vision, "Yakshini" is poised to set new standards in production quality.

Scheduled for streaming in June, "Yakshini" will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, ensuring a diverse audience can immerse themselves in its enthralling storyline. As anticipation builds for its release, fans eagerly await the arrival of this captivating web series, poised to redefine the digital entertainment landscape.



