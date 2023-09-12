Live
Lakshya Kochhar ignites intrigue in the trailer of his next, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’
Amidst the bustling streets of Mumbai, where ambition and power weave their complex dance, there emerges a character with an intriguing presence. You read that right! We are talking about Lakshya Kochhar's next ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. As viewers follow his journey through Mumbai's ever-changing landscape, they'll be drawn into the multifaceted world of ambition, loyalty, and moral ambiguity that defines the series.
Lakshya added, My character in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is based on a cascade of hidden truths, vividness and mysteries. I'm exhilarated to portray a character engulfed in shades of gray yet someone who loves colours. I'm really excited for the audience to see this one. I can't reveal much but I play the youngest sibling in the family of gangsters. Well, the viewers are in for a visual treat as my character adopts a unique arc in the second season. It's like playing two diverse characters in the same show. I am absolutely thrilled!
On the work front, Lakshya currently has a busy year ahead with back-to-back shoot schedules of projects such as untitled for Amazon Mini TV, a film with Taapsee Pannu and the sequel for ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’.