‘Lamp’ all set for theatrical release on Mar14

The upcoming Telugu film Lamp is all set for a grand release on March 14. Directed by Rajasekhar Raj, the film features Vinod Nuvvula, Madhupriya, Koti Kiran, Avantika, Nag Rajineeraj, Nagendra CH, and YV Rao in key roles. Produced by GVN Shekhar Reddy under the Charitha Cinema Arts banner, the film’s pre-release event was recently held in Hyderabad with senior actor and producer Murali Mohan as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Murali Mohan praised the film’s content and expressed hope that it would succeed. "Small films often struggle for visibility, but Lamp has the potential to shine. I wish the team great success," he said.

Producer Damodara Prasad also lauded the film’s visuals and making, emphasizing the importance of supporting small-budget films. Producer Lion Sai Venkat expressed confidence in its success, stating, "A strong release is crucial for small films, and Lamp has secured a promising theatrical debut."

Director Rajasekhar Raj shared insights into the film’s journey, saying, "We faced many challenges, but our determination never wavered. This film is a labor of love, and I am excited for audiences to experience it."

Lead actor Vinod Nuvvula urged moviegoers to support the film, assuring them of a compelling experience.With industry support and rising anticipation, Lamp is expected to captivate audiences when it releases on March 14.















