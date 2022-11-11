Language is not a barrier for content based films, says actor Uday Shankar

Uday Shankar, who has made his mark as a hero with various films like 'Atagadara Siva', 'Miss Match' and 'Kshana Kshanam' is coming with his new movie 'Nachindhi Girl Friendu'. Jennifer Emmanuel is the heroine. The film is produced by Atluri Narayana Rao under the banner of Sriram Arts, presented by Atluri R Sowjanyaa. Guru Pawan is directing the film. This movie is getting ready to release on 11th of this month.

In an exclusive conversation with 'The Hans India', lead actor of the film Uday Shankar speaks about the film and his experiences. Let's have a look into it.

Speaking about the film, Uday says, "Director Guru Pawan is a good friend of mine. This is his debut. He showcased what the film requires. I had the idea of making a good love story with a thriller. When I told this to Guru, he made up a story. He told me this story four years ago. By the time we made the film, he made it a much better script. After the OTTs came, the audience got updated. He made the script like it too."

Speaking about his character, he said, "This is a story that takes place in 12 hours between sunrise and sunset, starts at 6 in the morning, ends at 6 in the evening. A social issue related to national security was also discussed in it. We shot 95 percent outdoors in Visakhapatnam.

I played the role of Rajaram in this film. He loves a girl and pursues her. In a smooth going story, an unknown danger will haunt them. The audience will know that. Jennifer Emmanuel played the lead role well."

Uday says language is not a barrier for good films. He said, "A good movie doesn't matter if it is high budget or low budget or from which language it is. For example, Kannada movie 'Kantara' was translated into Telugu and became a huge success. It doesn't matter from which language it is. If the story is good, and can make audience watch it for two hours, it will definitely be appreciated."

Speaking on films he wanted to act in future, Uday says, "The films which I've acted so far 'Aatagadara Siva', 'Miss Match', 'Kshana Kshanam' belongs to different genres. I wanted to be remembered in that way by doing different kind of films like Adivi Sesh in Telugu and Ayushmann Khuraana in Bollywood."

"Next film will be under the direction of Mohan who is the brother to actor Madhunandan. It will hit the sets in January. This movie is also going to be a love story with a thriller," Uday concluded.