Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator

New Delhi: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated and she has been put back on a ventilator, a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

"She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on a ventilator again," Samdani told PTI. On January 29, Samdani had said Mangeshkar was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation in the ICU.