‘Leo’ breaks ‘Varisu’ record; check out the second single update of this Vijay Thalapathy starrer

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming gangster drama, Leo, is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited biggies of the year. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who recently announced a movie with Thalaivar Rajinikanth. “Leo” is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 19. Needless to say, the film is sure to register an epic opening across the globe.

“Leo” has already begun destroying the box office records with pre-sales in the United Kingdom. The film has pulled off a sensational feat already by surpassing Vijay’s previous movie “Varisu” day 1 gross (£164,962 or Rs 1.63 crore) by collecting over £175,000 from the advance bookings. What’s staggering is that “Leo” has achieved this feat with 37 days remaining for its grand release.

Both Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj had earlier joined forces with each other for ‘Master’ and the result was a huge blockbuster. Fans of the star actor-director duo have pinned high hopes on the film and they are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release.

There is also a news in the film circles that, the release of the film’s second single is just around the corner. An announcement regarding the song’s release is expected on September 15, 2023. Another rumour suggests that Anirudh Ravichander has both composed and sung the track. We will need to wait a little longer to confirm the authenticity of these rumours.

Trisha Krishnan plays the love interest of Vijay in which Sanjay Dutt and Arjun has pivotal roles. The SS Lalit Kumar’s production has its soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.