‘Leo’ first single to be out on this auspicious day

Thalapathy Vijay collaborated with star director Lokesh Kanagaraj for “Leo.” The first song from the actor’s highly-anticipated pan-India gangster drama ‘Naa Ready,’ is all set to be launched on his birthday on June 22. The exact time of the song launch will be announced in the coming days. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The announcement poster that was released by Leo’s makers features Vijay literally setting the poster on fire with his style and swag. Yet another major aspect of the poster that’s piquing everyone’s curiosity is the words “Alter Ego”. This led to speculations and wild imagination that Vijay may appear in dual avatars in this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

“Leo” is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film also features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun in prominent roles. Leo is slated for release on October 19, as a Diwali festive treat.