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Lion Sai Venkat’s ‘Jayaho Ramanuja’ set for worldwide theatrical debut tomorrow
In Short
Directed by and featuring the leading man Lion Dr. Sai Venkat, the movie is produced by Sai Prasanna and Pravallika of Sudarsanam Productions.
A historical film on the life and times of ancient philosopher Sri Ramanujacharya, Jayaho Ramanuja, is all set to witness a global theatrical release on 24th this month. The pre-release function was held in Hyderabad today, where many industrialists appreciated the film’s message of social equality.
Directed by and featuring the leading man Lion Dr. Sai Venkat, the movie is produced by Sai Prasanna and Pravallika of Sudarsanam Productions. The American actress Jo Sharma plays the leading lady while Suman and Pravallika play crucial roles.
Speaking during the function, Sai Venkat said that the film has been his dream come true and that he wants this film to take his young people into the life and teachings of the great Ramanujacharya. They appreciated the teachings of the great seer and urged people to support the film. Pravallika said that they have done extensive promotions for the film, including a campaign around the Statue of Liberty. The director V. N. Aditya and others present at the function praised the film’s socially relevant narrative.
The film’s makers hope that the masses will appreciate the film for depicting the life and preachings of Ramanujacharya and spread awareness about him.
-P Raviteja
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