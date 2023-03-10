List of Movies and Web Series on OTT Releasing this Weekend

Several exciting movies and web series are releasing on various OTT platforms this weekend, giving viewers plenty of options to choose from. While the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has been released in theaters and is dominating the box office, there are many other intriguing titles to watch at home. Some of the latest releases include Rana Naidu, Luther: The Fallen Sun, The Glory 2, and more.

Here's a rundown of what to expect:

Rana Naidu - Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati star in this intense face-off, which is an adaptation of the popular American series 'Ray Donovan'. The story revolves around Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem, and his complicated relationship with his estranged father, Naga. The series also features Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais in key roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 10

Directed by: Karan Anshuman

Languages: Hindi, Telugu

Varisu Hindi - Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna star in this family entertainer. The story follows the son of a business tycoon who is forced to take over his father's empire under unfavorable circumstances. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: March 10

Directed by: Vamshi Paidipally

Language: Hindi

The Glory Part 2 - The second part of the popular Kdrama, The Glory, is finally here. The thriller series stars Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon, and Park Sung Hoon, and picks up where it left off as Moon Dong-eun seeks revenge.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 10

Directed by: An Gil-ho

Language: Korean

Luther: The Fallen Sun - This 2023 crime thriller film brings back Idris Elba as John Luther and also stars Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. The movie follows Luther as he breaks out of prison after a serial killer he failed to capture starts taunting him.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 10

Directed by: Jamie Payne

Language: English

Happy Family: Conditions Apply - This 10-episode series focuses on a loving-yet-eccentric family that mirrors all joint families. The show features Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, Sanah Kapur, Ahaan Saboo, Paresh Ganatra, Atul Kumar, Pranoti Pradhan, and Margaret Wanjiku Kariuki.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: March 10

Directed by: Aatish Kapadia & Jamnadas Majethia

Language: Hindi

Run Baby Run - This Tamil thriller film stars RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Isha Talwar, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Smruthi Venkat. The story follows a simple bank employee who finds himself in a predicament when he lets a stranger stay at his home overnight after finding her in his car.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar