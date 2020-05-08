Lockdown parties are Amala Paul's special!

Because of the lockdown restrictions all around the country, the livelihood has come to an end for once and all. Corona Crisis is showing a huge impact on multiple industries, including the film industry. People are celebrating occasions by limiting themselves to their homes. But, despite all this, heroine Amala Paul parties at home in a special way.

With pop music and a disco set up, Amala Paul celebrates a party at the hero home. For her brother Abhijith Paul's birthday, she made sure he enjoys the day completely. Amala Paul also made no room for criticism and unnecessary trolls.

Amala revealed that they are celebrating the occasion by maintaining physical distancing. She also showed her mask to the people revealing the precautions she took in organising the same.