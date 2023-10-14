Lokesh Kanagaraj asks audience not to miss first ten minutes of ‘Leo’

The advance bookings of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo haven’t commenced in a full-fledged manner in India, but already the movie sold more than 1 lakh tickets yesterday on famous ticket booking platform Book My Show.

The Tamil Nadu government has already permitted one special show in the state. In a recent interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj asked the audience not to miss the first ten minutes of the film. Lokesh stated that those ten minutes would be a feast for the audience.

He further added that their team toiled hard for the last one year to provide the ultimate cinematic experience to the viewers.

Trisha is the female lead, while Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and others are in for pivotal roles. The man in form, Anirudh, composed the tunes.