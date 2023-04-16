Lokesh Kanagaraj to make a film with Raghava Lawrence

Here comes an exciting update for all the fans of star Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence. Lokesh, who is currently helming the most eagerly awaited gangster drama, "Leo," featuring Tamil stars Vijay and Trisha, is planning a film with Lawrence as the main lead.

Lawrence himself has made this surprise announcement during today's media interaction in Hyderabad ahead of the theatrical release of his latest film, "Rudrudu." However, Lokesh will only produce and write the script for the film, while one of his Assistant Directors will direct it. Both Lokesh and Lawrence belong to two totally different kinds of filmmaking styles. It will be interesting to see what the duo will be coming up with.