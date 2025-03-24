‘Lopaliki Ra Chepta’ teaser gets unveiled

Live
Some films quietly begin their journey but later grab attention through innovative publicity strategies. Lopaliki Ra Chepta is one such film, generating fresh buzz with its concept-driven narrative. Produced under the Mass Bunk Movies banner, the film is a horror-comedy starring Konda Venkata Rajendra, Manisha Jashnani, SusmithaAnala, and Sanchirai in key roles. Directed by Konda Venkata Rajendra and Lakshmi Ganesh, the movie aims to entertain both youth and family audiences.
The much-awaited teaser was unveiled today by renowned anchor Anjali, marking a unique moment as she became the first female anchor to launch a movie teaser. Speaking at the event, Anjali expressed her excitement, saying, “I am happy to unveil the traditional teaser of Lopaliki Ra Chepta. This is a film couples should watch together, and it is perfect for both youth and families.”
Director Konda Venkata Rajendra also shared his gratitude, stating, “We are honored to have senior journalist Anjali unveil our teaser. Lopaliki Ra Chepta is made to entertain all sections of the audience. We will soon announce a grand pre-release event and are targeting an April release.”