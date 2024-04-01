'LSD 2’ teaser showcases a bold narrative of love in the time of Internet

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' ('LSD 2') was unveiled on Monday, and while the first part of the franchise told the story around a sting operation, honour killing and MMS scandal, this time around, it taps into the intriguing subject of love in the times of the Internet.

The narrative is driven by the theme of a reality show in which contestants will go to any lengths keeping morality on the burner to fuel their race in the show.

The teaser, LSD2 ka pehla Dose, shows a mix of contestants on a reality show being judged by Anu Malik and Tusshar Kapoor, and hosted by Mouni Roy.

It begins with a trans-woman character pulling up her lingerie, and talking about receiving an honour from the President of India along with their mother.

The teaser then throws the audience into the visuals of a reality show where the trans-woman locks lips with a male contestant on the show.

The teaser paints a highly sexual narrative with visuals of people engaging in sexual acts and going to any lengths for the online clout. Social media sensation Uorfi Javed also makes an appearance in the teaser.

‘Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2’, which has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha 2’ is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will be released on April 19.