‘LYF – Love Your Father’ team celebrates heart-warming success

The recently released emotional drama LYF – Love Your Father is winning hearts and receiving widespread appreciation for its touching portrayal of the father-son bond. From the moment the trailer dropped, it sparked curiosity and struck an emotional chord with audiences, fulfilling expectations with a powerful narrative.

Starring SPB Charan, Sri Harsha, and Kashika Kapoor in lead roles, LYF is directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced under the banners of Manisha Arts Media and Annapareddy Studios. The film's moving storyline and heartfelt performances have made it a surprise hit.

The cast and crew recently celebrated the film’s resounding success with heartfelt gratitude. Lead actor Sri Harsha shared, “I never imagined the film would become such a big hit. I’m truly grateful to the audience for their love. If you haven’t watched it yet, please do—I’m sure you’ll love it.”

Director Pawan Ketharaju expressed his joy, saying, “So many people have told me how much they loved the film. It reminded them of their own fathers. The interval and climax scenes really touched them. I’m glad we created something meaningful.”

Producer Kishore Rathi added, “At Manisha Arts, we focus on family-oriented content. I thank audiences for their support and Pawan garu for crafting such a beautiful story.”