‘Ma Oori Rajareddy’ trailer gets a grand launch

The highly anticipated Telugu film, 'Ma Oori Rajareddy,' directed by Ravi Basara and produced by Rajitha Ravinder Erra and Sunitha Venkataramana under RS Movie Makers, saw its grand trailer launch event today. The film, starring Nihan and Vaishnavi Kamble in lead roles, is set to be presented to the audience in a spectacular manner on March 1.

The first look of ‘Ma OoriRajareddy’ has already received positive responses, creating excitement among the audience. Today's trailer launch event added to the anticipation, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Ex-Central Minister Venugopala Chari, present at the event, expressed his thoughts on the film, drawing parallels between the narrative and the late Raja Reddy's political journey. He emphasized the significance of showcasing the struggles and rise of Raja Reddy, adding that the film serves as a testament to his legacy.

Producer Venkataramana shared his optimism about the movie's success, highlighting the uniqueness of filming in the surrounding areas of Nirmal. He expressed gratitude for the audience's blessings and conveyed hopes for the film's triumph.

Lead actor Nihan conveyed his gratitude to the director and producers for selecting him for the film. He emphasized the hard work put into the project and expressed his sincere hope for the audience's blessings and success for 'Ma Uri Rajareddy.'

Vaishnavi, making her debut in the film industry, thanked her parents for their support. She expressed her gratitude to the director and producers for selecting her for the character, assuring the audience that the film would be well-received.

Co-Director Ravindra Siddhartha, sharing his journey with the film, expressed his admiration for director Puri Jagannath and emphasized the need for local producers to recognize and nurture talent. He hoped for the continuous support of the audience for the film's success.

As ‘Ma OoriRajareddy’ gears up for its theatrical release on March 1, the team anticipates a positive response from the audience, with high hopes that the film will leave a lasting impact.