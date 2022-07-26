Macherla Dhamki: Nithiin Shares A Powerful Teaser From His Macherla Niyojakavargam Movie…

Gone are those days when the makers and actors used to depend only on teasers, trailers and first look posters. Now, the film stars are adding a tweak to these digital updates and are dropping the first glimpse, character posters, promos, etc… Even Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam makers also followed the same trend and dropped the 'Macherla Dhamki' teaser and showcased Nithiin in a powerful role.



Nithiin also shared the 'Macherla Dhamki' video on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "నేను సిద్ధం..మరి మీరు? Here's #MacherlaDhamki https://youtu.be/gA09m2bm7mA

TRAILER ON JULY 30th! #MacherlaNiyojakavargam #MNVFromAug12th".

In the poster also he looked terrific standing beside a wheel in a muddy land!

Going with the teaser, Nithiin is introduced as an IAS officer of the Macherla area and he is seen doling out a powerful dialogue. He is seen saying that he is ready to lay on the death bed for the sake of the betterment of the Macherla Niyojakavargam area. Even Samuthirakani is seen also seen in the teaser in an action sequence and he is essaying the role of MLA Rajappa in this movie. So, we need to wait and watch to know how lead actor Nithiin will solve the issues of the Macherla area as a collector.

Macherla Niyojakavargam movie is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area. This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa as the lead actresses while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section. Lead actor Nithiin is essaying the role of N. Siddharth Reddy the collector of Guntur district in this movie.

Macherla Niyojakavargam will now be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres!

Nithiin also wished his dear wife on the occasion of his wedding anniversary today sharing a beautiful pic on his Twitter page…

Mine ❤️ Happy Anniversary to us 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/SJj3R6L8Yq — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2022

Nithiin looked cool along with his wife Shalini and wished her by jotting down, "Mine Happy Anniversary to us".