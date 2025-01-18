Live
'MAD Square' Set for March 29, 2025 Release
The much-anticipated sequel MAD Square, following the blockbuster success of MAD (2023), is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2025. This...
The much-anticipated sequel MAD Square, following the blockbuster success of MAD (2023), is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2025. This announcement, coupled with a vibrant new poster and a playful promise from the makers—“More FUN than you can handle, more MADNESS than you can imagine”—has set social media abuzz and raised excitement levels to new heights.
Chart-Topping Music Boosts the Hype
The film’s music, composed by the energetic Bheems Ceciroleo, is already creating waves. Songs like Laddu Gaani Pelli and Swathi Reddy have become instant chartbusters, dominating playlists across platforms and further fueling audience anticipation.
A Stellar Creative Team
Helmed by director Kalyan Shankar, known for his unique storytelling and humor, MAD Square promises to be another laugh riot. The film’s editing is in the hands of National Award-winner Naveen Nooli, ensuring a tight and engaging narrative. Cinematography by Shamdat (ISC) and production design by Sri Nagendra Tangala will bring visual flair to the screen.
Produced by Prestigious Banners
The film is produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under the esteemed banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi presenting it.
What to Expect from the Sequel
The original MAD captivated audiences with its coming-of-age comedy-drama centered around the lives of three college friends. MAD Square aims to double the entertainment, delivering more fun and madness. The lead cast—Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin—returns to reprise their roles, promising to bring back the camaraderie and chaos that made the first film a hit.
Mark your calendars for March 29, 2025, as MAD Square gears up to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with fun, laughter, and madness!