Madhavan's Rocketry Full HD Movie Leaked Online on IBOMMA and movierulz

Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ movie is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e on 1st July, 2022!
It has become a common scenario for a few people and websites to upload new releases on the internet. Despite the budget and language, almost all films are available online with HD prints in piracy sites like Movierulz, tamilrockers, tamilmv Ibomma

Bollywood's ace actor Madhavan donned the director hat for the first time to showcase the life story of former scientist Nambi Narayanan. He also stepped into his shoes and perfectly made us witness the pain and agony of the scientist who was accused with false remarks. The movie was released on 1st July in the theatres and it got positive reviews and ratings. Now, the makers are all set to drop it on the OTT platform and Amazon Prime grabbed the deal. This movie will stream on the small screens from Today.

It has become a common scenario for a few people and websites to upload new releases on the internet. Despite the budget and language, almost all films are available online with HD prints on piracy sites like Movierulz, tamilrockers, tamilmv, Ibomma etc before they release on official digital video streaming platforms. The latest news is that the latest sensational film Vikram has also been released online before its release date on OTT platforms.




