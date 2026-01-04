Petit Domaine Unveils Virginia’s Sparkling Winery

Petit Domaine, Sparkling Winery & Estate, a new boutique winery dedicated to producing world-class traditional method sparkling wine, proudly announced its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony recently at 37938 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, Virginia 20132.

French for “little estate,” Petit Domaine is the first of its kind in Virginia, focused exclusively on sparkling wine and features a refined tasting room, a curated food program developed under the guidance of Michelin-Starred Chef Eric Ziebold of Kinship and Métier in Washington, D.C., and a limited-production sparkling portfolio crafted by Head Winemaker Shai Van Gelder. During the initial years while its own estate-made wine is in production, the winery has partnered with a premier cru Champagne house to produce its wines.

“A sparkling winery brings a different energy to the wine experience,” said J Snyder, Loudoun native and founder of Petit Domaine. “We are specialists in the wine, but we’re also a place for celebration and an elevated hospitality and lifestyle experience. Our goal is to add that dimension to the region’s already remarkable wine landscape.”

The event included a formal ribbon cutting, remarks from local officials, and a preview of Petit Domaine’s debut sparkling wines and seasonally inspired food offerings. Guests also toured the newly renovated tasting room and outdoor spaces.

Chef Eric Ziebold added, “It’s an exciting opportunity to be involved with a winery that is as purposeful and intentional about their food program as they are about their sparkling wine.”

About Petit Domaine, Sparkling Winery & Estate

Petit Domaine is a boutique winery in Loudoun County, Virginia, specializing in premium, traditional method sparkling wine. The winery grows and sources premium Virginia fruit and partners with top growers to craft elegant, expressive wines that reflect the state’s rising profile. Under the culinary direction of Michelin-Starred Chef Eric Ziebold, Petit Domaine’s food program is designed to complement its sparkling offerings and enhance the guest experience.

With an elevated hospitality philosophy, a design-forward tasting room, and outdoor event spaces ideal for weddings and celebrations, Petit Domaine offers a fresh, modern take on Virginia wine country.