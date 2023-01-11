Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ And Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Makes Their Place In The Oscars Longlist

Today is a great day in all the terms… As the RRR team bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Award 2023 in the 'Best Original Song' category, social media is all trending and most of the fans and celebs are congratulating the team. Being ace director Sukumar's birthday, even he is also receiving wishes through special posts. Adding to that, even Kichcha Suddep's Vikrant Rona and R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect movie made their places in the longlist of the 'Best Movie' category of Oscars 2023. Both these actors shared this good news with all their fans and netizens and expressed their happiness as got global attention.

He shared the official Oscars longlist and wrote, "Indeed an honour. Thanks to each one of you for having supported #VikrantRona Congrats, @shaliniartss @Alankar_Pandian @anupsbhandari @AJANEESHB @Asli_Jacqueline @nirupbhandari @neethaofficial @ZeeKannada @shivakumarart @williamdaviddop @LahariMusic & the entire team".

Madhavan

He also shared the poster of his movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and is all happy…

Madhavan made his directorial debut with this movie and also produced it in association with Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures banners. This movie has veteran actress Simran in the lead role while Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Bijou Thaangjam in other important roles.

This movie showcased how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan fought for years together against the false accusation of espionage.

Coming to Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep is the lead actor while Bollywood's ace actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok are roped in to play prominent roles. This movie is directed by Anup Bhandari and is produced by Jack Manjunath and Alankar Pandian under the Shalini Artss banner.