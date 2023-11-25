Live
‘MadhaveMadhusudana’ Review: An eternal love-story
Cast:TejBommadevara, RishikiLokre, Josh Ravi, Shiva
Director:Bommadevara Ramachandra Rao
Music:Vikas Badisa
Banner:Sai Ratna Creations
Rating: 3/5
Madhava Madhusudana, a story that delves on eternal love, sacrifice and despair has created much required buzz in film circles with the promotional content. Bommadevara Ramachandra Rao has directed this beautiful love tale in the most touching way. TejBommadevara gets introduced to audiences as the hero in the film and RishikiLokre is his love interest. Produced under Sai Ratna Creations banner, the film is released in theatres all across Telugu States. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.
Story
On a business trip to Bengaluru, Madhav (TejBommadevara) boards a train along with his friends Josh Ravi and Shiva. However, the train they boarded takes them to a different destination near Araku valley. There, he meets a girl Aradhya (RishikiLokre). This short meetup gradually turns into friendship. When Madhav introduces Aradhya to his friends, they come to know that the girl is a invisible.What is the relationship between that girl and Madhav? Why does he go after Aradhya? What is their past life - is what forms the main plot of the story.
Performances
Though, it is a debut for TejBommedevara, he looked so confident on screen. It seemed a perfect platform for him to showcase his talent. RishikaLokre has been impressive with her acting talent. Josh Ravi and Shiva have delivered hilarious comedy.
Technicalities
Director Ramachandra Rao is 64-year-old but makes a film which suits for the current generation. The idea of coming with a love story is easy but making people sit for the whole length is tough. But, the director manages to achieve it. The story banks heavily on the music. The tunes and background score composed by Vikas Badisaengages audience through out. The cinematography has been topnotch featuring the picturesque Araku valley. The film’s production values are also upto the mark as it is rich in visuals.
Advantages
Actor’s performances
Storyline
Drawbacks
Latter half
Surplus dialogues