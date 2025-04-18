‘Madhuram’ review: A nostalgic ode to tender young love

“Madhuram” marks the impressive debut of Uday Raj and director Rajesh Chikile. With its emotional depth and grounded storytelling, Madhuram offers a sincere and heartfelt take on first love and growing pains. As the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story revolves around Ram (Uday Raj) and Madhu (Vaishnavee Singh), childhood friends whose bond slowly blossoms into a deep romantic relationship. Despite being older, Madhu gradually warms up to Ram's affections, leading to a tender and innocent love story. However, just as their romance matures, an unexpected revelation about Madhu throws Ram into emotional turmoil. The film then explores whether the couple can overcome the trials that fate has in store for them.

Performances:

Uday Raj transitions smoothly from minor roles in RRR and Acharya to a full-fledged lead, portraying Ram with a compelling mix of innocence and emotional intensity. His performance showcases versatility, especially in emotionally charged moments. Vaishnavee Singh is equally natural as the girl-next-door, effortlessly capturing the essence of a simple Telugu girl from the '90s. Supporting actors like Bus Stop Koteswara Rao, Kittayya, FM Babai, and Divya Sri are well-cast and add texture to the story.

Technicalities:

Director Rajesh Chikile skillfully balances storytelling with emotional engagement. Manohar Kolli’s cinematography bathes the screen in Godavari’s lush charm, creating a serene visual experience. The music by Venky Veena is heartfelt, with two melodious tracks enhancing the film's emotional beats. While NTR’s editing could have been tighter in places, it maintains the film’s emotional rhythm. The production design by M. Bangarraju ensures high-quality visuals that reflect the film’s nostalgic theme.

Analysis:

‘Madhuram’ delicately captures the sweet yet complicated journey of adolescent love. Rooted in the scenic beauty of the Godavari region and drenched in 1990s nostalgia. The film steers clear of melodrama, opting instead for organic narrative progression. The 1990s setting adds charm and depth, enhancing the film’s emotional tone. With its engaging dialogue and relatable characters, Madhuram resonates as a genuine portrayal of young love.

On a whole, Madhuram is a touching and well-crafted romantic drama. Carried by a passionate young team, it evokes nostalgia while staying rooted in emotional realism. A beautiful watch for those who appreciate love stories with heart and depth.

Rating: 3/5