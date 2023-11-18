Madikeri Director's Film 'Kandeelu' Earns Prestigious Selection at 29th Kolkata Film Festival

Madikeri:; Yashoda Prakash, a distinguished filmmaker hailing from Madikeri, has achieved a remarkable feat as her Kannada film 'Kandeelu' secures a coveted spot at the 29th Kolkata Film Festival, scheduled to take place from December 5 to 12. Yashoda, the sole woman director from the district, has not only etched her name in the local film industry but has also brought recognition to Madikeri on a national platform.



'Kandeelu' stands out as the only Kannada film chosen to compete among films in various Indian languages during this year's festival. Yashoda Prakash, a resident of Madikeri, has previously directed and produced numerous films, including three in Kodava and five in Kannada. Her active involvement in the industry has yielded several quality productions.

The storyline of 'Kandeelu' unfolds in a village, weaving a narrative around the life of a farmer and his family. Inspired by real-life stories, the film delves into the significance of life amidst myriad challenges across different phases. Yashoda expresses confidence that the movie will be well-received at the film festival, anticipating appreciation for its portrayal of life's complexities and nuances.

As the only female director representing Madikeri, Yashoda Prakash has not only elevated the cinematic landscape of the region but has also become a trailblazer, showcasing the richness of storytelling and filmmaking from this part of Karnataka. The selection of 'Kandeelu' for the Kolkata Film Festival adds another feather to Yashoda's cap, and she hopes to clinch victory in this prestigious competition.