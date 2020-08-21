Magalu Janaki Actress In Rishab Shetty's Comic Thriller 

Ganavi Lakshman, who became a household name in Karnataka for her performance in Magalu Janaki recently shot with Rishabh Shetty for a thriller comedy. Kannada small screen viewers are looking forward to her appearance on the big screen.

The movie was shot in various scenic locales across hills, forests, and some estates of Chikkamagalur. The settings were so well arranged that the social distance from even the crowds became effortless.

All the precautionary measures imposed by the government were observed without violating the prescribed rules to prevent virus. The shooting of the film which started in July, was wrapped up and an ash guard (white pumpkin) was broken at the end to mark the winding up of the shooting which is usually a custom in the Sandalwood film circles.

The other actors who were part of the crew included Ugram Manju, Pramod Shetty and others. The movie is helmed by a close associate of Rishab. It remains to be seen if Ganavi will fulfill the expectations of her fans in this venture.