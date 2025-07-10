‘Mahavatar Narasimha’ trailer officially released

Presented by Hombale Films, Cleem Productions’ 'Mahavatar Narasimha' is set to offer a unique cinematic experience with visual wonder and a powerful story. The much-awaited trailer of 'Mahavatar Narasimha' has been released—and it is stunning.

The trailer, which begins with a sequence of Hiranyakashipu performing a severe penance for a boon from Lord Brahma, is gripping throughout. Prahlad, devoted to Vishnu, faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu. The trailer gives goosebumps with the arrival of 'Mahavatar Narasimha', an incarnation of Vishnu who comes to save Prahlad.

With epic visuals and a stunning background score, this trailer is a visual marvel. The film has reached the next level. Never before has this iconic story from Indian history been portrayed so beautifully.

Producer Shilpa Dhawan said, “We are ready to unveil the epic story of Shri Narasimha and Shri Varahula! Every frame, every moment, every heartbeat has brought this great story to life. The roar of Narasimha is coming.”

Director Ashwin Kumar added, “The first animated feature trailer of the 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe' has been unveiled with His grace. The divine journey has begun. The vision of Cleem Productions—a new-age media house for audiences—and the dream of preserving the culture and heritage of India through the screen is alive.”

Hombale Films and Cleem Productions have officially announced the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span a decade and showcase the various incarnations of Lord Vishnu:

• 'Mahavatar Narasimha' (2025)

• 'Mahavatar Parasuram' (2027)

• 'Mahavatar Raghunandan' (2029)

• 'Mahavatar Dhavakadhesh' (2031)

• 'Mahavatar Gokulananda' (2033)

• 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 1' (2035)

• 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2' (2037)

'Mahavatar Narasimha' is directed by Ashwin Kumar. Presented by Hombale Films under the banner of Cleem Productions, Shilpa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai are producing this dynamic partnership, aiming to deliver a cinematic marvel. The film is releasing in 3D in five Indian languages on 25th July 2025.