Mahesh Babu is Dummy Star, fumes Vijay fans

Fan wars are common in the movie industry and every one of us pretty much knew the same. From time to time, the fans of different star heroes engage in ugly wars on social media.

Yesterday, one such fan war started between Thalapathy Vijay fans and Mahesh Babu fans. We are not sure of who started this first but in less time, the fans of both the heroes put the issue national wide.

Vijay's fans created a hashtag saying Mahesh Babu is a Dummy star whereas Mahesh Babu fans created a hashtag saying Vijay is a remake star. #DummyStarMaheshBabu and #RemakeStarVijay trended national wide. Since Vijay did Mahesh's films in Tamil, Mahesh fans opined that Vijay failed to create a magic but Vijay fans opined that their hero has given the best than Mahesh.

