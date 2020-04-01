Mahesh Babu is Dummy Star, fumes Vijay fans

Fan wars are common in the movie industry and every one of us pretty much knew the same. From time to time, the fans of different star heroes engage in ugly wars on social media.

Yesterday, one such fan war started between Thalapathy Vijay fans and Mahesh Babu fans. We are not sure of who started this first but in less time, the fans of both the heroes put the issue national wide.

Vijay's fans created a hashtag saying Mahesh Babu is a Dummy star whereas Mahesh Babu fans created a hashtag saying Vijay is a remake star. #DummyStarMaheshBabu and #RemakeStarVijay trended national wide. Since Vijay did Mahesh's films in Tamil, Mahesh fans opined that Vijay failed to create a magic but Vijay fans opined that their hero has given the best than Mahesh.

Tweets:

Actor Mahesh Babu 😎

Give Him any Scene He Will Give You One Expression 😎🔥

King Of Expression Daw 👍🕺#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/Gf5txoijhV — ᴄɪɢᴀʀᴇᴛᴛᴇ ™ (@itz_Cigarette) March 31, 2020





300K Tweets On the Negative tag#RemakeStarVijay..!!! Never mess with Superstar Mahesh BABU fans!😎💥#DummyStarMaheshBabu ma Anna meda Trends chestarara #SullipathyVigay pans 🤐 pic.twitter.com/FRLVFT6xkO — Mahesh sir 🔥🙏 (@Pardhubabu5004) March 31, 2020





Pic 1 Pic2



Mass 🔥 Thaass 😂



Face expression 😎 >> Face Expression 🥴 #DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/94Rtp938Fb — ⱽʲ™🅰️l i f ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ🔥 (@VijayAlif5) March 31, 2020









Only South Indian Actor Among Top-5 in the List with Bollywood Actors!!



Name is #ThalapathyVijay @actorvijay from TAMILNADU !!😎💥🔥#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/emmKHwsL85 — T F C (@Itz_TFC) March 31, 2020





Mahesh Babu : Boss Of Loss 😎💥#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/MuIbnUSMil — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) March 31, 2020









The Man Who Changes Bra Into a Weapon 🔥😎 Bra Babu #DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/5zqav6zrTR — Pokkiri Madhan😎 (@Itz_pokkiri7) March 31, 2020





One And Only God Of Expression..🔥



Happy Or Sad , Romance Or Angry, He Never Changed His Face Reaction..😒😂



That is Why We called #DummyStarMaheshBabu #master pic.twitter.com/hFeo6eVS7t — 𝐌𝐫.𝐄𝐗𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐲ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@itz_expiry2) March 31, 2020





RT if you agree Spyder is good script but mahesh babu Only made it as worst movie.#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/FI8oYk5cYO — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) March 31, 2020









When We ask How many 1 million liked videos you have in youtube...



Mandi Babu reaction 😂#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/l0QbDzmapu — ASSAULT SETHU (@AssaultuSethu_) March 31, 2020





VIJAY = 63 films - 14 remakes ~25%

Rajini = 168 films - 50 remakes ~30%

MGR = 140 films - 70 remakes ~50%



Still they keep crying remake daww... 🔥🔥🔥#DummyStarMaheshBabu #Master — T F C (@Itz_TFC) March 31, 2020





Only telugu actor who acts in serials, alcohol ads just for the sake of money and kills audience health @urstrulyMahesh 😖#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/BHLCsfQslB — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) March 31, 2020









If It's A Problem With Nanban's ✋



Naangalum Varuvom



We Are With You Vijay Fans ✌️❤️#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/q7bswhH3pD — Chiyaan Fans Trends (@VikramTrends) March 31, 2020





Don't Worry Vijay Fans We Are With You



MaheshBabu Fans Please Stop Your Nonsense 👍 If you r real mass shown it in Records 🤫#DummyStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/luO87rSuWx — Pettaikaran Memes ™ (@PettaikaranMeme) March 31, 2020





#RemakeStarVijay Follow me guys i will follow back we need unity and strength pic.twitter.com/NojEGMgzGr — Dinesh Karthik (@DineshK45309868) April 1, 2020





#RemakeStarVijay when u go out and then if police runs behind u 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aydxEMgVkL — POKIRI SARATH (@SuperstarSarath) March 31, 2020





















Not like remake star Vijay

26 films......since 2000.....

Reason for superstar....

Proud to be dhfm#RemakeStarVijay #JimmyDogJosephVijay pic.twitter.com/qTKDMU9br6 — Manisankar (@Manisan83652435) March 31, 2020













Comedian Actor Sriman and Vijay, might be twins @actorvijay#RemakeStarVijay

Deentlo kuda Sriman features freemake chesadu 😪🙄#RemakeStarVijay pic.twitter.com/Yp47eQLS9u — Krish (@Krishh9876) March 31, 2020













As A Prabhas Fan

I Tell U All Mahesh Babu Is Great 🌟

He Is The One And Only Super 🌟 #MaheshBabu#RemakeStarVijay pic.twitter.com/2gUPPBJfZl — Ækhú Røy Als (@akhu_royals007) April 1, 2020















