Mahesh Dattani’s stories go global

Worked across all the repertory theatre companies in Delhi including NSD, the veteran actor and director Seema Pahwa began her acting journey in 1970. Theatre also allowed her to star in India's first soap opera 'Hum Log' (1984). Even though she is today a veteran film, OTT, and television actor, her connection to theatre remains unbroken. Having starred in playwright Mahesh Dattani's teleplay, 'Hasmukh Sahab Ki Wasiyat', she expresses her joy at the fact that the play will now be aired in Kannada and Telugu and says, It was wonderful to work with Mahesh. He hails from Karnataka but his stories have found a global audience and it is befitting that one of his plays is now being translated into Kannada and Telugu.

Pahwa plays an important part in the teleplay which revolves around an autocratic businessman (Mohan Agashe) who even after his death, tries to manipulate his family via a will. She says it was easier for her to decode her character because Dattani was not only a capable director but also the writer of the teleplay. She explains, “The way he stages his scenes is very different and his understanding of theatre is very deep. He comes from a theatrical legacy that also gave us icons like Girish Karnad and BV Karanth.” Continuing her conversation, she also added, “I was extremely fortunate to work in a play that was written by Girish sir and was translated into Hindi which was directed by Ebrahim Alkazi Sahab.”

When asked if Kannada and Telugu audiences would appreciate the humour of 'Hasmukh Sahab Ki Wasiyat', she says, Of course, they will. I don't think entertainment or emotions have any language. When we watch Kannada or Telugu films, the joy of savouring a good story remains the same. The issues this teleplay raises could unfold in South India or any other part of the world.

Theatre, she points out, has always been language agnostic and explains, “Adaptations and translations have always been a part of theatre. The works of Ibsen, Shakespeare, Tagore, Beckett, Arthur Miller, Vijay Tendulkar, Badal Sircar, and countless others continue to be staged in multiple languages. Mahesh writes largely in English and this teleplay has now been translated from Hindi to Kannada and Telugu and it just goes to show that theatre continues to welcome good stories regardless of the language they are told in.”

Filmed by Mahesh Dattani, the teleplay also stars Mohan Agasge, Achint Kaur, Mona Wasu, and Gagan Sethi. It will be aired on Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch Active, and D2H Rangmanch Active on 19 November.