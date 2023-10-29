Mahesh Manjrekar to be seen as CBN in ‘Yatra 2’

'Yatra 2,' directed by Mahi V Raghav, is set to make its grand debut on February 8, 2023, and it has been generating significant buzz among the audience.This film serves as the sequel to the immensely popular 'Yatra,' which depicted the life of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. 'Yatra 2,' on the other hand, is centered around YSR's son, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The leading role of Jagan is portrayed by the talented actor Jeeva, while the legendary Mammootty reprises his role as YSR once more, further heightening the anticipation. Notably, the role of the opposition leader, Chandra Babu Naidu, will be masterfully portrayed by the esteemed actor Mahesh Manjrekar. Mahesh Manjrekar, a familiar face to Telugu audiences through his appearances in films such as 'Okkadunnadu' and 'Adhurs,' has strong ties to the Marathi film industry. He is also the proud father of Saiee Manjrekar, who played significant roles in 'Major' and 'Skanda.'

The film boasts an impressive lineup of talent, including Santosh Narayan as the music director, Madhie as the director of photography, and Selva Kumar as the art director. "Yatra 2" promises to be a compelling cinematic experience that delves into the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh and the legacy of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his family.