Malayalam cinema dominates 2024 with some stellar box office performances

As the curtains rose on 2024, the Malayalam film industry took center stage, debunking the traditional belief that February, often considered a lackluster period post-Sankranthi season, would witness a cinematic lull. Contrary to expectations, the industry is experiencing an extraordinary surge, with multiple hits captivating audiences nationwide.

The momentum began with the release of "AnweshippinKandethum," featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Thispolice procedural crime drama received critical acclaim, garnering positive reviews and winning hearts across Kerala.

Following closely in its footsteps, two more films have secured their place on the list of early 2024 blockbusters. "Girish AD’s Premalu," a romantic drama starring Naslen and Mamitha, has become a sensation in the southern regions. Despite its modest origins, the film is making waves, generating significant buzz and substantial box office revenue.

Simultaneously, Mammootty's "Bramayugam" is also making waves, contributing to the Malayalam industry's triumphant start to the year. Both films have earned praise, further solidifying the region's reputation for producing compelling cinema.

Adding to this streak of successes is the latest entrant, "Manjummel Boys," which hit screens recently and promptly achieved blockbuster status. The film unfolds the tale of a group of friends navigating unexpected misadventures during a vacation trip to Kodaikanal.

Critics are hailing "Manjummel Boys" as a top-tier survival thriller, recommending it to a diverse audience. Featuring notable names like SoubinSahir, Ganapathi, and Khalid Rahman, the film adds another feather to the cap of Malayalam cinema.



In collective triumph, Malayalam cinema continues to shine, with each new release in 2024 proving to be a golden duck for the industry. The unexpected success during what is conventionally considered a slow period reaffirms the industry's resilience and its ability to captivate audiences with diverse and engaging narratives.

The winning streak of Malayalam cinema in 2024 not only underscores the creative prowess of the industry but also highlights the audience's growing appreciation for content-driven and well-crafted films. As the year progresses, the industry seems poised for more successes, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.







